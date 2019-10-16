|
Kenneth Lee Price
St. Johns - Kenneth Lee Price, age 98, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Hospice House of Mid Michigan, Lansing, MI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI, on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Kenneth was born in Victor Township, MI on June 12, 1921, the son of Clyde C. and Zelma Ann Sturgis. He resided most of his life in Clinton County. Kenneth married Vernetta Elizabeth Mueller on April 10, 1940, in St. Johns, MI. She passed away on August 11, 2010 after celebrating 70 years of marriage together.
Kenneth was a former member of St. Johns Police Department Auxiliary for over 20 years and he was an avid fisherman. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He is survived by three sons: William C. and Joan Price of Maynardville, TN; Richard E. Price (special friend Anne) of St. Johns, MI; James A. Price of St. Johns, MI; three daughters: Linda M. and Gene Gruzd of Owosso, MI; Susan J. and Jerry Brown of Laingsburg, MI; Barbara L. and Greg Ehlman of Alma, MI; daughter in law Sandy Price of Aberdeen, MD; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 9 great great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers: Gerald "Andy" Price of St. Johns, MI; and Daniel and June Price of St. Johns, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Vernetta, daughter Helen Ann Price, son Kenneth J. Price, brothers: Stanley Price and Robert Price and sister Geraldine Muranaka.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan or St. Joseph Catholic Church for Mass. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019