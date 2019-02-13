|
|
Kenneth Michael Larvick
Lansing - After 76 thoroughly engaged years on this earth, Kenneth Michael (Ken) Larvick peacefully passed away on February 9, 2019. Ken graduated from Black River Falls High School In Wisconsin. He attended Brown Institute of Broadcast Journalism in Minneapolis, MN, now Sanford-Brown College. Ken later enlisted in the U.S. Army and was recruited for the coveted Armed Forces Radio. He completed Armed Forces Network (AFN) school in New York and served in the army as a disc jockey in both Germany and Korea.
Upon returning home, Ken attended University of WI in Madison. He then embarked on a 20 year career in broadcasting. Ken followed that with a career as a financial advisor for the past 34 years. His lifetime avocation was photography, focusing in recent years on nature. An instinctive teacher, he loved passing on his photography skills to his granddaughter and coaching high school students in speech competitions.
A deeply loving husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law, Ken would drop anything day or night to help any one of his family members. Ken was a keen observer of human nature and even a quick trip to the grocery resulted in a story. He was a master of whimsy and enjoyed regaling his grandchildren with fantastical stories. He cherished attending his grandchildren's sporting and theatrical events.
Ken is survived by his wife, Jeanne (née Jambois), his son, Aaron (Wendy) Larvick, his daughter Dana (Rick) Bennett, his grandchildren, Sophia and Henry Larvick and George Bennett, his siblings Barbara (Douglas) Radke, James (Dee) Larvick, Kay Lyn (Dale) Leonard and Jeff Larvick and many nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Adolph Larvick and Alpha (Samuelson) Larvick, his niece Jan Renee (Larvick) Truax and great-nephew Alex Truax. Ken was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.
Ken's Funeral will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in East Lansing at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 28. Visitation with the family will be at 10 a.m. at the Church. Arrangements are being handled by the Elton Black and Son Funeral Home of White Lake, MI.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the United Service Organization (USO). Checks can be sent to: USO Department WS, P.O. Box 96860, Washington DC, 20077-7677 in memory of Kenneth Larvick PFC
https://www.uso.org/donate/donate-in-honor/?sc=WW14IMOIHO
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 13, 2019