Kenneth R. Brownfield
1936 - 2020
Kenneth R. Brownfield

St. Johns - Kenneth Ray Brownfield, 84, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 14, 1936 in Dimondale, MI the son of Fred and Margaret (Herner) Brownfield. Ken was proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps and his job for 33 years as a machine repair specialist at Motor Wheel. He enjoyed working on antique tractors whether they were John Deere or Farmall and enjoyed spending his winters in Arizona with his wife and multiple friends. Ken was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He provided his love, strength, guidance and kindness to all of us. Ken is survived by his wife of 60 years, Darlene; two sons, Mark (Merna) and Brian (Phyllis) and a daughter, Terrie (Keith) Colborn. He was blessed with six life treasures, his grandchildren, Kenneth, Marisa (Cayden), Carson, Katie, Joseph and Phillip. Also surviving is a sister, Audrey Fryover-Swanson and a brother, Gene (Kathy). He was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Thelma and brothers, Junior and Robert Brownfield. A graveside service for Ken will be held 2:00 PM Friday, October 23, 2020 at East Lawn Memory Gardens, Okemos with his nephew, Mr. Timothy Cooper officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Thursday, October 22 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. A Celebration of Ken's Life will be held May 14, 2021 with the time and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospice Services 1110 East Michigan Ave. Lansing, MI 48909.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
