|
|
Kenneth R. Coin
Kenneth R. Coin, a beloved father, son and friend, age 63, passed away on April 4, 2020, in Lansing, MI. He was born November 05, 1956, to Eugene and Marilyn (Staub) Coin and grew up in Dewitt, MI where he graduated school in 1975. Ken served as DeWitt Historian for many years and loved sharing DeWitt History through articles in the DeWitt Bath Review as well as a published book, DeWitt Area History. He enjoyed many years of retirement in Florida and returned to Michigan in 2018. He loved spending time with his family and friends and his quick wit and humor will be missed by all. Preceding him in death was his father, Gene Coin and Sister, Penny (Jack) Finney. Survived by his mother, Marilyn Coin and children, Sam Coin and Kaeyt (Greg) Rudawski. A celebration of Ken's life will be planned for a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020