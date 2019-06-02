|
|
Kenneth Russell Parker
Holt - Age 93, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Charlotte, Michigan. He was born April 10, 1926, in Delta Mills, Michigan, to the late Amos L. and E. Fern (Sheere) Parker.
Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, stationed in the South Pacific, and later was self employed as a brick mason with Parker Brothers Construction Company. He was past Master of Holt Lodge F&AM #572 Masonic Lodge.
Ken is survived by his children: Vicki (John) Grant and Steven (Lynn Douglas) Parker; grandchildren: Jamie (Brad) Nanzer, James (Debbie) Grant, JoLynn (Steve) Veldkamp, Kenneth Grant, Chloe (Bruce) Meyers, Damon (Lisa) Parker, Courtney (Joshua) Kwekel; 17 great-grandchildren; as well as sisters-in-law: Bea Parker, and Mary Lou Parker.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, LaVina Parker; a son, Perry Parker; siblings: Richard, Norman (Barbara), Roger, and Maxine (Tom).
There will be a visitation at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 5:00-7:00 p.m., with a Masonic memorial service held at 6:30 p.m. The memorial service will be held at the Holt United Methodist Church, 2321 N. Aurelius Rd, Holt, MI, 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made the Holt United Methodist Church or Masonic Lodge #70 F&AM, Mason.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 2, 2019