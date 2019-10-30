|
Kenneth S. Parr
Delta Twp - Kenneth S. Parr, formerly of Delta Twp., passed away on October 27, 2019 at the age of 83.
Born in the southwest during the depression, Kenneth was the younger son of F.O. and Mozelle (Disheroon) Parr. His father struggled pastoring small churches in NM and west TX where their only income often came in the form of a few potatoes or other sparse produce from parishioners' gardens. The family eventually moved north when his father obtained a teaching position at Olivet Nazarene College near Kankakee, IL.
After graduating Bradley HS, class of 1954, Kenneth enlisted in the US Air Force and, while stationed in Iceland, began corresponding with a young lady from Ludington, MI whose name he found in the Pen Pal column of a church youth magazine. They married in 1958 and spent the next 27 years together. In 1962 he received his bachelor's degree from Olivet Nazarene College. They later moved to Michigan, had two children, and Kenneth completed a master's and a doctorate at MSU.
Throughout his career as an educator, Kenneth taught at all levels, elementary through college, ultimately retiring from Waverly HS in 1996. He loved being with his students, imparting to them not just textbook knowledge but the importance of keeping an open mind, asking questions, challenging the status quo, and forming their own opinions. As he once described his favorite part of teaching: "When I see a kid's eyes light up -- that means I've posed an important question in someone's mind. The key is I posed a question, not answered one." A special time was during the 1970's Watergate hearings when they opened their home as a gathering place for his college students to view and discuss the live televised proceedings.
Kenneth genuinely enjoyed meeting new people. He could talk with anyone about anything and had an insatiable curiosity which, along with his impulsivity, occasionally got him in trouble. George Washington would never have made it across the Delaware had Kenneth been on board. He loved rocking the boat - at home, at work, and perhaps especially at church.
A man of contrasts, in many areas of life Kenneth had little patience yet he created beautiful mobiles from small, uniquely shaped pieces of driftwood the family collected walking Michigan beaches. Every piece had to be intricately balanced enabling gentle, graceful movement in the faintest breeze.
In 1984 Kenneth reconnected with a former friend, Carol Sloan, at a high school reunion and they wed in 1985. After retirement they volunteered in various capacities and traveled in the US and abroad until her death in 2018.
Surviving are Kenneth's children, Philip and Kathryn Parr and their mother, Marilyn Parr, grandson and great-grandson Trevor (Courtney) McMinn and Isaac, special friend Adam Grant, several extended family members and three stepchildren.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Burcham Hills 3rd floor Memory Care Unit for their very loving and compassionate care of Kenneth through difficult times. Cremation has taken place. No public service will be held. Memorial donations in honor of Kenneth are suggested to the City Rescue Mission of Lansing, 2216 S. Cedar, Lansing, MI 48910-3132.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019