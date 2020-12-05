Kenneth W. LoVette



Mason -



It is with heavy hearts and endless tears, we inform you that on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, Kenneth W. LoVette, our living husband and father passed away at the age of 83.



Ken was born in Mason, Michigan. He attended Kipp School and Mason High School where he played football, ran track, and pole vaulted for four years. He graduated in 1956 and entered the Unites States Army in January of 1958 and was discharged in 1961. During that time, he served one year in Korea. In 1957 he met the love of his life, Ella, and their marriage lasted for 61 years until his death. After being discharged from the Army, he worked at Diamond REO for 5 years and Michigan Bell/Ameritech for 30 years. After retiring from the telephone company, he went to work for the State of Michigan as the "Telephone Man" at the State Capitol building. Ken and Ella enjoyed their retirement years cruising the Mediterranean, Panama Canal, and Hawaii. During this time, they also enjoyed their home in Florida and hitching up to their travel trailer to tour Michigan and the Eastern United States.



Kenneth was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Mason, the American Legion and Past Master of Masonic Lodge #70. He was an avid MSU fan and loved attending the men's basketball games.



Kenneth leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his loving wife Ella, children Michael (Jeanne) LoVette, JoAnne (Todd) Hurley and Laura (Ben) Arend. His grandchildren Ashleigh, Devinn, and Kyndall LoVette, Mary and Anna Hurley, and Lucas Arend. He is also survived by his sister Blanche (Jerry) Judd. Preceding him in death are his parents Wayne and Emma (Gailey) LoVette, his loving father and mother-in-law Clare and Norine Wasper, brother and sister-in-law William and Jill Wasper, and special cousin Pete Lovette and his wife Evelyn.



Funeral services will be held on December 11, 2020 at 1:00 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home in Mason with Devinn LoVette conducting the service. Due to the current Covid restrictions, the memorial service will be for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mason Food Bank (118 W. Oak St., Mason, MI)









