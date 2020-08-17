1/1
Kevin J. Fedewa
Kevin J. Fedewa

Lansing - Kevin James Fedewa, age 57

April 10, 1963 - August 15, 2020

Passed away after a courageous 21 month battle with kidney cancer, Kevin Fedewa's suffering is now over as he is greeted by our Savior at the gates of heaven. He fought with grace and class every step of the way as he taught our children how to accept life's challenges with faith and trust in God.

He was born April 10, 1963 to Joseph and Janice (Wieber) Fedewa. He graduated from Pewamo-Westphalia High School in 1981. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Ferris State University and an MBA from Grand Valley State University. He married Lou Ann Fedewa on October 7, 1989 and together they shared over 30 years of marriage and were blessed with four children. Kevin spent the first half of his career in banking and the second half traveling the world making private equity investments for the Michigan Department of Treasury, Bureau of Investments. He truly loved his job and continued to work until he literally could not do it anymore. Kevin was an active member of St. Gerard Catholic Church and a board member for Cristo Rey. He was loved for his great sense of humor, integrity, and kind heart. He will be sorely missed by many.

Preceding him in death are his father, Joe Fedewa; brother, Darryl Fedewa; in-laws, Norm and Lorraine Fedewa. Surviving are his wife, Lou Ann Fedewa; children, Lindsay, Garrett, Tara, and Derek Fedewa; mother, Janice Fedewa; siblings, Joe (Mary) Fedewa, sister-in-law, Carol Bearss Fedewa, sister, Janell (Kurt) Thelen; in-laws, Jay Fedewa, Jerry (Theresa) Fedewa, and Patrick Fedewa; and 14 nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 and 4-8 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia Street, Westphalia. The Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated by Fr. John Klein, Fr. Matthew Fedewa (uncle), and Fr. Fred Thelen (first cousin) at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, Lansing. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Lansing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's or St. Gerard School in honor of Kevin. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
