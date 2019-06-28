Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
For more information about
Kevin McNamara
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chisholm Hills Golf Course
2395 Washington Rd.
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin McNamara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin James McNamara


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin James McNamara Obituary
Kevin James McNamara

Holt - Age 61, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. Kevin was born on June 9, 1958, the son of the late Frank and Ruth McNamara. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1976, and worked as General Manager at Finley's/Mr. Steak for over 40 years. He loved his Finley's family very much. He enjoyed playing baseball, softball, golf, camping, boating at Gun Lake and his Miller Lite. Kevin loved "putzing" around his perfectly manicured lawn. But most of all, he loved spending time with the Keller Road crew in his man cave garage watching the Tigers and MSU sports. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Denny, father-in-law, Paul, and his brother-in-law, Jay. Surviving is his loving wife of 17 years, Christy; sons, Brandon, Travis, Jacob, and Connor; grandchildren, Ryan and Brady; brothers, David (Rose), and Donnie; sisters, Vicki, Jackie, and Patty (Jimmy); brother-in-law, Corey; and mother-in-law, Claudia. A Celebration of Kevin's Life will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Chisholm Hills Golf Course, 2395 Washington Rd., Lansing, from 3-7 PM. Contributions can be made to the . Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now