Kevin James McNamara
Holt - Age 61, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. Kevin was born on June 9, 1958, the son of the late Frank and Ruth McNamara. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1976, and worked as General Manager at Finley's/Mr. Steak for over 40 years. He loved his Finley's family very much. He enjoyed playing baseball, softball, golf, camping, boating at Gun Lake and his Miller Lite. Kevin loved "putzing" around his perfectly manicured lawn. But most of all, he loved spending time with the Keller Road crew in his man cave garage watching the Tigers and MSU sports. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Denny, father-in-law, Paul, and his brother-in-law, Jay. Surviving is his loving wife of 17 years, Christy; sons, Brandon, Travis, Jacob, and Connor; grandchildren, Ryan and Brady; brothers, David (Rose), and Donnie; sisters, Vicki, Jackie, and Patty (Jimmy); brother-in-law, Corey; and mother-in-law, Claudia. A Celebration of Kevin's Life will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Chisholm Hills Golf Course, 2395 Washington Rd., Lansing, from 3-7 PM. Contributions can be made to the . Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 28, 2019