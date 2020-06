Kevin Ray Wheeler



Lansing - Kevin Ray Wheeler "Pop-Pop", 57, of Lansing, Michigan departed this life unexpectedly on June 02, 2020.



Kevin was born on November 02, 1962 to Ernest Sr. and Annabelle (Norton) Wheeler.



Kevin married Sherri Lynn (Miller) Wheeler, the love of his life on November 05, 1982. They had three beautiful daughters. He was a dedicated and loving father and husband.



Kevin loved his family more than words can describe. He was known for his love of NASCAR racing (Jeff Gordan), fishing, camping, loud 80's Rock 'N' Roll, MGD beer and "Tuesday's".



Kevin worked for ABC Warehouse in Lansing, MI and South Bend, IN. He was the Garage Manager for Automotive Audio Installation for 25+ years and made some lifelong friendships there before retiring.



Kevin will be missed by his wife of 37 years, Sherri Wheeler; daughters: Terri Wheeler, Kerri Wheeler (Andre Giles) and Amber Wheeler; twelve grandsons, four granddaughters, two brothers and five sisters.



Kevin is preceded in death by parents, Annabelle and Ernest Walter Wheeler Sr.; and brothers: Jackie (Norton) Wheeler, Gordan Wheeler and Ernest Wheeler Jr. "P-nut".









