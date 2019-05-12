|
|
Kimm Jeannese Griffin
Lansing - Kimm Jeannese Griffin, 66, passed away unexpectedly March 20, 2019. She was born December 13, 1952 to Francis and Marjorie (Dixon) Stump in Lansing, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and mother-in-law, Helen Griffin. She is survived by her husband, Thomas D. Griffin; 2 daughters, Jennifer (Ronald) Drent and Jessica Griffin; son, Jon-Tomas D. Griffin; and grandson, Aidan Drent. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. She worked for many years as a clerk for Target.
Joint Memorial Service with her mother-in-law, Helen, is 12:00 Noon Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing with Pastor Norman Burger officiating. Visitation will be 11AM-Noon prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance, PO Box 3679, Ann Arbor, MI 48106. The family is being served by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 12, 2019