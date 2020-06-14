Kirk Dethlefsen
Grand Ledge - Kirk Dethlefsen of Grand Ledge passed away peacefully in his home on June 11, 2020. Kirk was born August 24, 1952 in Greenville, Michigan to the late Burnette and Lillian (Emslie) Dethlefsen. He graduated from Greenville High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Michigan State University. He is survived by his five children, Kristin Sfeir, Kara Brown and husband Bill, Kimberly Dethlefsen and partner Ron, Matthew Dethlefsen and wife Trisha, and Katie Dethlefsen; grandchildren, Nicholas, Jason Jr. and Nathan Sfeir; sister, Zoe Mantlo and husband Steve, along with former wife and close friend, Barbara (Frazier) Dethlefsen. Kirk was preceded in death by sister, Rae Dethlefsen. Kirk worked as a professional accountant for KEBS, Inc. and Clark Schaefer Hackett. He enjoyed the professional work he did and found fulfillment and accomplishment throughout his working career. Kirk was an avid fan of Spartan sports, a music lover, and enjoyed observing nature in his own backyard. He was a devoted father who loved taking his family on wonderful vacations (especially Disney World), as well as taking his kids to the movies with lots of popcorn, Reese's Pieces, and Peanut M&Ms. Kirk was always supportive of his kids in all their activities, from ballet, choir, to coaching their sports teams. He will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Kirk's life will be announced when a day and time have been chosen. In lieu of flowers, please reach out to the family if you would like information on how to send your personal condolences, memories, or stories of Kirk. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Towne Courier from Jun. 14 to Jun. 21, 2020.