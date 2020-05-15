Kristine Evelyn Robertson
Kristine Evelyn Robertson

Williamston - Kristine Robertson, 73, passed away on May 13, 2020, at her home with her children by her side.

She was born September 27, 1946 in Marquette, MI to Eugene and Evelyn Peterson.

A high school valedictorian who graduated with a degree from Northern Michigan University, Mrs. Robertson was a lifelong learner and teacher. Following graduation from NMU, she taught elementary school until the birth of her children at which time she dedicated her time to raising her family. Her further studies in religion brought her to Catholicism. She shared her knowledge and faith with countless others both through leading formal bible study classes and through informal mentorship.

Mrs. Robertson is survived by her son, John Robertson; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy Shaffer and Craig Shaffer; grandson, Cooper Shaffer; and sister, Cheryl Peterson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Robertson, father and mother, Eugene and Evelyn Peterson, and sister, Nancy Peterson.

A mass will be held for the repose of her soul on Monday, May 18 at 11:00 am, in her honor at Saint Gregory the Great Church located at 3020 South Washington, Lansing MI 48910. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

View obituary and share memories at www.grfuneralhomes.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Saint Gregory the Great Church
MAY
18
Requiem Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Gregory the Great Church
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
5173379745
