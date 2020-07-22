1/1
Krzysztof Marian Lepecki
Krzysztof Marian Lepecki

East Lansing - East Lansing - Passed away on July 19th, 2020, in his home at the age of 71. He was born in Radom, Poland, he was a devoted husband and a wonderful father. He was in military service in Poland, he loved playing cards, especially bridge, fishing with his granddaughters, and had a passion for reading. He was an honorary blood donor. He was a great polish patriot, he was involved in Solidarity movement where he was a leader of the public transportation union in Warsaw. He cherished his family and was a great friend to many. He was loved by many and will be forever remembered by his family and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 3:30pm at St. Thomas Aquinas church, 955 Alton Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823. Visitation will be from 2:30-3:30pm at the church.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:30 - 03:30 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas church
JUL
24
Funeral service
03:30 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas church
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
5173379745
