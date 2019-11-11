|
L. Dawn Whipple
L. Dawn Whipple, 89, passed away November 1, 2019. Dawn, a life long resident of the Mason area, was born December 28, 1929 to the late Lewis & Leona VanNocker. She was preceded In death by her husband of 70 years, Jack Whipple, siblings, Kenneth and Mary VanNocker, Eunice and Thomas Cosper, and brother-in-law Robert Plowman. Dawn is survived by children, Thomas (Vicki), Mark (Caryn), Jill Kiley (Douglas), Diana Douglas (Kevin), Gail Moore (Jason), 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. After retiring from Community Mental Health Dawn enjoyed taking care of her flowers and her daily walks. Her body has been donated to Michigan State University as a willed body donor.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019