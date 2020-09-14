L. Jeanne Cargill



East Lansing - Born in Detroit Michigan on September 5th, 1922 and passed away peacefully and on her own schedule on September 11th, 1920 Jeanne celebrated her 98th birthday last week because she can't miss a great party (or the cake!) and was surrounded by love from her friends and family in her final days.



Jeanne was a teacher, mother, world traveler, avid supporter of the Wharton Center, and the Arts. A survivor… of the many challenges life threw at her, Jeanne made the best of all of her 98 years.



Jeanne was the much loved only child of March and Lillian Macomber. She grew up in Detroit. Her father insisted that she have the opportunity to attend college, so Jeanne chose to go to Michigan Agricultural College in East Lansing. Jeanne graduated in 1944 with a degree in home economics. Jeanne joined Delta Zeta sorority and was an active and supportive member for many years.



Jeanne watched MAC become Michigan State University and thoroughly enjoyed her adult life in East Lansing; attending MSU sporting and theatrical events. She was an avid football and basketball fan and enjoyed going to the MSU sports radio shows at Reno's Restaurant. She was thrilled when Coach Izzo gave her a hug after one show when she was 92 years old. You could always find Jeanne in front of a television on game days dressed in green and white. Jeanne was extremely proud of the role she and her husband played in establishing the University Club at MSU. She often spoke of her love for MSU and credits the benefits and successes in her life to her alma mater.



Survived by Jaclyn Fenster (Stephen) and Roger Cargill, grandchildren Lauren Crayton (Tristan), Zachary Fenster, great-granddaughter Kennedy Crayton.



Memorial services will be held at Peoples Church on September 16th, 2020 at 11:00 AM, burial in Hart Michigan on September 17th, 2020.



Donations can be made in Jeanne's name to:



Helping Hands Respite Care 201 Hillside Court, East Lansing 48823



Wharton Center 750 East Shaw Lane, East Lansing 48824-1318



The family wishes to thank our angel Carolyn Yunker for her years of dedicated service to keep my mom safe. Cecile Gabriel for comforting her every moment. Heartland Hospice for making the most difficult situation compassionate and peaceful.









