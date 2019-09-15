|
L. John Wenglarksi
Lansing - Wenglarski, L. John, age 77, of Lansing, passed away peacefully last Saturday morning, September 7, 2019. He was born February 22, 1942, in Dowagiac, Michigan, and was the only child of Leonard and Augustine (Arndt) Wenglarski.
John graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1960, and then attended Western Michigan University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Music Degree in 1964. At Western Michigan, John was a member of the music fraternity Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, as well as both the University band and choir. It was in the music program where John met his wife to be, Elaine Coates. John and Elaine were married before their senior year at Western Michigan on September 7, 1963, and were together in marriage for 53 years until Elaine predeceased John in 2017. The couple had spent 44 years together in their home in Lansing and the loving husband who very much missed his wife passed on what would have been their 56th wedding anniversary.
John completed a Master of Arts Degree in Education in 1971 at Michigan State University and became a lifelong Spartan fan. Early in his career John was a high school band director in Los Angeles, California, and Grand Ledge, Michigan, before moving into the insurance industry and becoming a long-time local agent with a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) professional designation. John was a supportive father to his three children who survive him, John (Jodi) Kaelle of San Francisco, California, Jason (Mitzi) Wenglarski of Naperville, Illinois, and Anne Wenglarski of Jacksonville, Florida. John was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Lansing where he enjoyed playing in the bridge group, and in retirement was a volunteer at the Scheffel Memorial Toy Project. Additionally, John was a proud grandfather of his four grandchildren, all of whom will miss Grandpa's wit and many jokes.
The family will hold a private funeral service and burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Lansing, Michigan. Arrangements are entrusted to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 15, 2019