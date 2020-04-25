Resources
Lanny Hugh Voss

Lanny Hugh Voss Obituary
Lanny Hugh Voss

Manistique - Lanny Hugh Voss, 71, died April 19, 2020.

Born January 19, 1949, in Lansing, a son of Richard and Pauline (Miller) Voss. Former Lansing resident and employee of General Motors.

Survived by wife, Anna Catherine; son, Brandon Voss; step-daughter, Penny (Bascom) Brown III, step-sons, Martin (Diane) Wilcoxson and John Wilcoxson; 3 step-grandchildren; mother, Pauline Voss; sister, Pam (John) Wils; brothers, Robin (Janice McCarthy) Voss and Todd (Soni) Voss; nieces and nephews. Predeceased by father; and step-son, Paul Wilcoxson, Jr.

Services at later date.

Condolences may be expressed online at fassbenderswansonhansen.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
