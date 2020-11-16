Larry B. Foreback



Lansing - Larry B. Foreback, age 79 of Lansing, MI, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 surrounded by family. Larry was born on December 18, 1940 in Lansing, Michigan the son of Harold and Leah (Bollman) Foreback.



Larry graduated from Eastern High School and married the love of his life Robin (Allmon) Foreback on June 10, 1960. They would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this year. He retired from Douglas Steel in 1998 after 39 years of working as Plant Superintendent. Larry enjoyed his passions; Golfing, Hunting, relaxing at his cottage on Secord Lake, mostly he loved spending time with his family.



Larry is survived by his sons; Randy (Lori), William (Jennifer); and daughter; Anne (Randy) Everett; his sister; Lee Ann, and his grandchildren; Morgan, Savanna, R.J., Kennedy, KiAnna and Mackenzie. Larry is proceeded in death by his wife, parents and a brother; George.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00AM at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel 900 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, Michigan 48912 with immediate family only. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Larry to the International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Drive, Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607-3421.









