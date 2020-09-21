1/1
Larry C. Blundy
Larry C. Blundy

Portland - Larry C. Blundy, age 68, of Portland, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born on January 21, 1952, the son of Roman and Rita (Smith) Blundy. He was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus #2168. Larry grew up on a farm north of Portland where he cultivated his love for woodworking and the outdoors, specifically, hunting and fishing - some would say he was considered the modern-day Daniel Boone as a child. Larry and his wife purchased the Densmore Farm where they enjoyed time spent there, they also loved to spend time at their cottage in Grayling. Larry was proud of his 1967 Mercury Cougar. Larry was the Director of Emergency Services and a Paramedic for the City of Portland for many years. He served on the Portland Fire Department since the age of 17 and was the Fire Chief. Larry also was a city housing Inspector, worked at Pure Gas Station in the mechanic department, then he moved on to Russ' Sunoco. Larry owned and operated West Side Deli in Lansing and ABC Home Inspection.

Preceding Larry in death are his parents; brothers-in-law, Tom Channel and Bob Densmore; sister-in-law, Kayla Densmore; special friend, Dave Teachout; in-laws, Robert Densmore and Elmer and Clarabelle Nurenberg; and step-brother-in-law, Leon Nurenberg.

Surviving Larry are his wife of 13 years, Toni (Densmore); children, Jennifer (Brendan) Pohl, Joshua (Rachel) Blundy; Brandi (Andy) VanDeusen, Heather (Jeff) Cooper, and Heath (Jenny) Werner; grandchildren, Sophia and Spencer Pohl, Hunter, Gabriel, and Reagan Blundy, Claire and Cal Cooper, Grant, Gavin, and Breckyn Werner; the mother of Larry's children, Char Blundy; siblings, Don (Loni) Blundy, Joyce (Larry) Rogers, Judy (Jerry) Brown, Dick (Diane) Blundy, and Debbie Channel; and many nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Mike Alber at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Danby Cemetery.A luncheon will be held at the Portland Conservation Club following the burial. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
(517) 647-7995
