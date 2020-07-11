1/1
Larry Ernest Zbanek
Larry Ernest Zbanek

Larry Ernest Zbanek, 75, died June 29, 2020 with family by his side in Detroit, MI. A private memorial mass was held on his birthday, July 6th. Larry was a consultant at Health Management Associates in Lansing for many years. He retired in 2015. He was interested in politics, autocross and sports cars, volunteering, and most of all, his family. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Detroit. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Donna, his children Jennifer Woodruff (Coy), Brian (Cathy), Jason (Kathryn), his grandchildren, Alyssa, Lucas, Eli, Zander, Zachary, Brendan, Spencer, Jack, Madeline, his brother Richard (Linda), and many dear friends and extended families. His spirit will be with us always and his resilience and motivation remembered. A memorial luncheon will be held at a later date when we can all be together in one room. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The OLEY Foundation or the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
