Larry J. Barbour
St. Johns - Larry J. Barbour died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born June 18, 1946 in Stockbridge, MI the son of Robert and Marjorie (Thomas) Barbour. Larry was a graduate of Stockbridge High School, Class of 1965. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing a round of golf and was an avid bowler. Larry loved spending time with family and friends at Chippewa Lake. He retired from Federal Mogul Corp. in 2004 with 34 years of service. Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Jeanette (Boak); one son, Jeffrey (Brenda Post); Brenda's children, Shaun (Samantha) Post and Nicole Post; Brenda's grandchildren, Braxtyn and Oaklyn; brothers in law, Ken Shevrovich, Allen (Carol) Boak, Robert (Linda) Boak and Richard Boak (Mary Ann Baxter). He was preceded in death by his sister, Sheila Shevrovich and sisters in law, Cheri Boak and Eileen Monasmith. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Pastor Mona Kindel officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, March 20, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 29, 2020