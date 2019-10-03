Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Larry J. Churches


1936 - 2019
Larry J. Churches Obituary
Larry J. Churches

St. Johns - Larry J. Churches died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born August 29, 1936 in Bingham Township, MI the son of Lorenzo and Ione (Reed) Churches. Larry was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1955. He continued his education at CMU and went on to earn his Masters Degree from MSU. Larry served in the Army and was a member of the American Legion Post # 153 in St. Johns. He was a member of Pilgrim United Methodist Church and was a member of the St. Johns Lions Club. During his working career he was a teacher and coach and retired from MESSA as a Field Manager. On August 24, 1957 he married M. Suzanne Huhn and she preceded him in death in 2005. He was also predeceased by a brother, Keith. Larry loved to spend his time with his family, at the hundreds of sporting events his grandchildren played in, golfing, watching sports, and fishing at his cabin on Houghton Lake. Surviving is one daughter, Stephanie (Rick) Alward of Homer, AK; three sons, Terry (Gayle) of Alto, MI, Brent (Nancy) of Lowell, MI and Bart (Renae) of Jackson, WY; fifteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marilyn Daniher of Owosso and brother-in-law, David (Judy) Huhn of St. Johns. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Pilgrim United Methodist Church 2965 W. Parks Rd. St. Johns with Pastor Andy Croel officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Friday, October 4 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
