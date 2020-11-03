Larry J. Ingalls
Charlotte - Larry J. Ingalls, age 81, of Charlotte, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Eaton County Health and Rehabilitation Services. The son of Herbert D. & Mable E. (Craun) Ingalls, he was born on October 12, 1939 in Watertown Township, Michigan, was a 1958 graduate of Grand Ledge High School, and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He worked as a helicopter and aviation mechanic and retired from the City of Lansing where he worked in heavy equipment maintenance. Larry enjoyed aircraft restoration and piloting airplanes he owned. He was an avid hunter and woodworker. Larry loved donuts, ice cream and his cats. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling and working around his home; occasionally he would be known to sneak away to the casino to while away the hours playing slots. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather and brother and he will be dearly missed.
On November 9, 1995, he married the former Pamela Jane Batchelder, who survives. Also surviving are daughters, Kimberly Lynn Loren and Wendy Ingalls, both of St. Johns; step-daughters, Paula (Robert) Thomas of Mason, and Doreen Nethers of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren Amber (Brad) O'Dell of St. Johns, Ashley (Luke) Schmitz of St. Johns, Chelsey (Tom) Howard of Grand Ledge, Courtney Ingalls of St. Johns, Danielle Felder of Charleston, S.C., Shelby Ingalls of Perry, Nicholas (Kilee) Nethers of Alma, Cody Wilson of Leslie, Erika Wilson of Leslie, Jonathan Greathouse of East Lansing, and Jennifer Greathouse of Haslett; as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Randy; brothers Don, Charles, and Keith; and a sister, Arlene Schrader.
Honoring his wishes, no services will be held. If so desired, memorial contributions in Larry's name may be made to the Dementia Society of America
, P. O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or one's charity of choice
.
