Larry Jack Daniels
Rives Junction - 6/23/1940-7/16/2019
Larry Jack Daniels of Rives Junction, MI, passed away at the age of 79 on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from complications from COPD and Chronic Heart Failure.
He served in the Air Force for 6 years. He was a journeyman electrician and member of the local IBEW665 of Lansing since 1968 and retired in 2002 after 34 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Yvonne of Leslie, daughter Robin Drews of DeWitt, son Dick Daniels(Courtney) of Leslie, daughters Rhonda Daniels of Leslie and Roxanne Bruce(Leston) of Leslie; grandchildren: Chris Daniels(Kelly), Mandi Morin(Jeff), Kevin Daniels(Gretchen), Joshua Pugh, and Skylar Drews(Emberly); 7 great-grandchildren; siblings Stan Daniels(Carla), Sally and Lisa Klee-hammer; Preceded in death by his parents Merle and LaVaughn Daniels, brothers: Roger "Jeep" Daniels and Gerald Daniels.
We will be having a Fellowship Dinner to honor Dad on Wednesday, July 24th from 4pm to 7pm. Location is VFW Post 7309 1243 Hull Rd Mason Mi. All family friends and IBEW Local 665 brothers and sisters are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jack's name to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice House Jackson or VFW Post 7309.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 21, 2019