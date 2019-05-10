Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
O'Donnell's Pour House
Sea Isle City, MI
- - Larry JB Evans, my awesome husband, who spoiled me every day of our marriage, passed away way too soon on May 6, 2019. He was 69 years and 10 months. There was so much more we planned to do together.Our life as a couple began at a party in 1975. The connection was made immediately. We had three children, Paul (deceased 2002), Cindy, and Sarah who know in their hearts he was the best dad and feel blessed and lucky to have had him as their father. He was born in Mason, MI and grew up on a small farm with four brothers. The oldest, Randy (Cheryl) his twin Gary, (Sandy) Terry (Trinda) and Jamie (Charley). Larry has two grandchildren by Cindy, Gracen (18) and Julian (16) who cherished their Pop Pop. They talked football and rugby "forever". He loved them unconditionally. Larry graduated from Michigan State University in 1971 and had a career with PepsiCo for 35 years. Pepsi saw his greatness and he excelled through many levels of the company and traveled the world with PepsiCo. He was an active member of the Sea Isle City, NJ community and a board member of SICTA. He leaves behind many friends from the USA, around the world and me, Phyllis, his wife, friend, travel bud, dancing partner, and best friend. Please stop by O'Donnell's Pour House in Sea Isle City on Saturday, May 11, from 1-3 for food, alcohol, sweet memories and one last good bye party for Larry JB -

Published in Lansing State Journal on May 10, 2019
