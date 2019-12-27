|
Larry Johnson
Holt - Lawrence (Larry) Elmer Johnson, 63, Lansing, MI
Larry passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2019 while traveling home from his beloved cabin in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. He was a fun-loving, compassionate, and generous man and his loss is immeasurable for all who were fortunate enough to have known him. From the time that Larry was born on August 25, 1956 in Lansing, MI, he embraced life to its fullest and was always seeking the next adventure. He was the epitome of the phrase "work hard, play harder," to which his family, friends, coworkers, and colleagues can attest. Always the outgoing jokester, it was impossible to not have a smile on your face when Larry was around. His genuine character, huge heart, and passion for caring for those around him were truly one of a kind. Larry excelled at many hobbies, always took them to the next level, and lived up to the ickname "Diesel." He enjoyed traveling, downhill skiing, scuba diving, water skiing, fishing, jet skiing, golfing, four-wheeling, riding motorcycles, shooting guns, splitting wood, mowing lawns, and anything that involved being outdoors. He found particular joy in boating and snowmobiling (including trail grooming) and loved the camaraderie that those weekends encompassed. In addition, Larry regularly attended concerts, movies, firework shows, and various sporting events. He took great pride in his work at DBI Office Interiors as an Account Manager for the State of Michigan for 35 years. Larry is survived by sons, Nick Johnson, Matthew and Thomas (Kelly) Terrill; partner, Robin Johnson; parents, Ann and Jim Brorrowman; siblings, Jack (Michelle) Johnson of Ludington, MI, Belinda (Ken) Carter of Alabama, Shanna (Howard) Berlas of Solon, OH and Shane (Pattie) Johnson of Spring Lake, MI; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie Ojala and Jack Johnson; and nephew, Adam Johnson. Larry's ashes will be scattered in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, his favorite place. His memorial stone will be at Norton Shores Cemetery in Muskegon, MI next to his father and grandparents. A Celebration of Life will take place on 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 and visitation one hour prior at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 621 S. Jefferson St, Mason, MI. A reception will follow the service at 1:30 p.m. at Eldorado Golf Course, 3750 W. Howell Rd., Mason, MI 48854. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be given to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or the . On-line condolences may be made at www.grbdmason.com
