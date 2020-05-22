Larry Joseph Sykora
1944 - 2020
Larry Joseph Sykora

Lansing - Larry Joseph Sykora, age 76, of Lansing, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at McLaren Greater Lansing. The son of Virginia (Mahoney) & Joseph Sykora, he was born on April 30, 1944.

He attended Michigan School for the Blind, graduating in 1963. Larry was a state wrestling champion for three years straight, from 1961-1963. He was inducted into the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, along with the members of the 1963 MSB championship wrestling team.

In 1967 he married Sheila Ann Barker, of St.Johns, MI. They enjoyed camping with friends and summers at the lake. Larry worked for the MI Liquor Control Commission for 30 years, retiring in 1997.

Larry loved the Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior, and the Green Bay Packers. His happy place was in Marquettte. He will be missed by his friends at the Dry Dock and Coaches.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, A. Lorraine & Elmer Barker; and special family friend Mary Ann Frantom. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Sheila; sisters, Diann Zeil and JoAnn (Karl) Littlewood; brothers, Dan (Woodie) Sykora and Elmer aka Butch (Jeri) Hoskins; special friend John Frantom; many brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the organization of your choice. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Larry's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.NeptuneSociety.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
