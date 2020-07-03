Larry P. Lipkowitz
Grand Ledge - James (Jim) Lipkowitz, 74, lifetime area resident of Grand Ledge, MI, passed away June 26, 2020. He was born November 1, 1945, son to the late Stephen and Margaret (Brandow) Lipkowitz. He graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 1964 and from Ferris State in 1968; also served in the National Guard Artillery Unit (1968-1974).
Jim, his father and brother John, from what once was their farm, built an 18 hole golf course, The Grand ledge Country Club. Jim became the manager of the course in 1970 and purchased the golf course in 1977. He was a member of the Professional Golfer's Assoc. and life member of the PGA. Jim was a mentor to many young adults and a loyal, encouraging employer. He was an avid hunter, fisherman; enjoyed model airplanes, flying with the "Cards", building model trains, and was very talented at keeping things fixed and working.
Jim will be missed by many friends and family, especially his wife, Ann of 45 years; brother John (Sandy); niece, Jenny (Chris) Talliadors; nephews, Adrian (Amy) Kaylor and Landon Bernloehr.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to postpone services. A Celebration of Life service will be held and announced at a later date. For the full obituary and further information, please visit www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com