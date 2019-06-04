Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
Larry Ringwelski Obituary
Larry Ringwelski

Grand Ledge - Larry P. Ringwelski, age 77, born May 8, 1942 in Harbor Beach, MI, passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2019. Larry was a longtime project manager for several area construction companies; a member of Knights of Columbus; he enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing, and was an avid MSU sports fan.

Larry is wil be greatly missed by his loving wife of 34 years, JoAnne, daughter Candace Ringwelski, son Travis Ringwelski; stepson Michael (Chelsea) Robinson, stepdaughter Sheri (Tom) Dobie; 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; sister Lynn Rhoda, and was preceded in death by his parents, Zygmond and Eleanor (Grush) Ringwelski.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the in memory of Larry Ringwelski.
Published in Lansing State Journal from June 4 to June 9, 2019
