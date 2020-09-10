Larry Thomas Cascarilla
Lansing - Age 66, our loving brother and uncle was called home to be with our Lord on September 6, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Born November 1, 1953. Larry was proud of his military service in the U.S. Army. He loved dogs, especially German Shepherds. He had an artistic flare, and he enjoyed celebrating all holidays. Surviving are his brothers and sisters, Ralph (Virginia) Cascarilla, Richard (Suzanne) Cascarilla, Mary Kay Cascarilla, Joanne (Michael) Bennett, Charles (Andrea) Cascarilla; his beloved nieces and nephews; and great nieces and great nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Virginia Cascarilla. Graveside services including military honors will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Deacon Phil Guyeskey of St. Gerard Catholic Church presiding. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation in memory of Larry please consider Capital Area Humane Shelter (caha-lansing.org
) or Autism Alliance of Michigan (aaomi.org
