Laura Lynn Bishop Fox
Dimondale -
Laura Lynn Bishop Fox, born on July 7, 1966 went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 3, 2020. She graduated from Sexton High School in 1984, going on to obtain her Bachelors degree in business from Spring Arbor University. She was a dedicated employee of Sparrow Hospital for 33 years.
She was a long time member of Mount Hope Church where she met her husband Tom Fox while they were both singing in the choir. Tom and Laura were married on May 20, 2000. Laura was known for her sweet spirit, always giving, never expecting anything in return. She was a strong intercessor - always praying for others. She had a heart for worship and loved singing songs to the Lord. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of twenty years, Tom Fox, parents, Michael and Margaret Bishop, brother Michael (Celeste) Bishop, mother-in-law, Pat Fox, sister-in-law Lori (Wes) Stid, brothers-in-law, Bob(Lynn) Fox, and Jim (Cheryl) Fox; nieces, Christina (Rob) Gilreath, Marisa Bishop, Alyssa Stid, and Brianna Fox; nephews, Robert Fox, Jake Stid, Charles Doremus and ten great nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held on 5-8 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W Saginaw, Lansing, MI. A celebration of Laura's life will be held at Mount Hope Church, 202 S Creyts Rd. Lansing, MI on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00am with Pastor Kevin Berry officiating. Memorials honoring Laura can be made to Gilead Healing Center, 306 S Creyts Rd, Lansing, MI. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com