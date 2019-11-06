|
Dr. Laurence Ivor Carlsen
July 20, 1931 - October 29, 2019
Laurence I. Carlsen Jr. was born July 20, 1931 to Laurence I. and M. Virginia (Stanland) in San Francisco, CA. He graduated from the New Mexico Military Institute in 1949 and attended San Jose State College for 2-years prior to starting Dental School at Loyola University of Dentistry in Chicago, IL graduating in 1966. He then continued his education by completing his Master's Degree in Orthodontics, graduating with honors in 1968. Eventually he moved his family to Kokomo, IN in 1971 where he practiced until his retirement in 1997.
He is survived by his daughters, one daughter and her family in Arizona; other daughter, Denise (Rick) Young, their sons, Bradley Davis (Kelly) and Richard (Trina) Young; his great-grandchildren, Iris Young, Parker Davis, Dante Young; his sister, Joy Hipp; his nephew, Roger Hipp; his niece, Cheryl Hipp; and many friends in Indiana and Michigan. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Janet Stead; his nephew, Dean Smith; his first wife, Sally (Bonenberger) Carlsen; and his second wife, Roberta (Glaser) Carlsen.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his father and many friends, also a car enthusiast, and in his younger years he loved flying his small plane in the San Jose area. Larry also enjoyed traveling and had gone on several World Cruises.
A private family service will be held in California at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation (P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275-9329). Please make checks payable to the Melanoma Research Foundation.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019