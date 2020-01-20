Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
Resources
Mason - Laurene Jeanette Cooper was born March 22, 1926 in Clare, MI, the daughter of Forest and Aletha (Allen) Garver. She passed away January 16, 2020. Surviving are her sons, Allen (Janice) Wolfe and James (Tina) Wolfe, grandchildren, Sara, Emily, and Lucas; great-grandchildren, Crew, Zander, Finn, and Nora; sister Mary (Steve) Mayer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Malcolm Cooper; brother, Roger Garver.

Laurene retired from the Lansing Board of Water and Light, where she met her husband, Malcolm. Their lives revolved around church and family during their 38 years of marriage.

The funeral service was held at 11:00am on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Eden United Brethren Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Eden United Brethren Church, 1938 Eden Rd., Mason, MI 48854. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Green Acres of Mason and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
