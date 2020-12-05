Laurice Riker
DeWitt - Laurice (Laurie) I. Riker passed away on Wed, Dec. 2, 2020. Laurie was born in Sterling, MI on July 22, 1936 to Merrill and Zella (deceased in 1942) Gibbs. Her father married Hester Hansen when Laurie was 12 years old. They moved to Flint where Laurie spent her teen years. Laurie married Charles (Bud) Riker, the love of her life, in 1957. Laurie and Bud loved to travel West and spend their summers up north at "the cabin". Both were avid bowlers. Laurie served on the LBA Board for 35 years, 12 years as Secretary. She was inducted into the Greater Lansing Bowling Hall of Fame in 2003. Laurie and Bud have four children: Richard, Brian (Carrie), Rhonda (Dave) Drullinger, and Beth. They have eight grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Laurie was predeceased by three siblings, her daughter Beth, and her grandson Erick. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 5:00-6:00 PM and Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 PM at Tiffany Funeral Home 3232 W. Saginaw Street, Lansing, MI. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home with Mr. David Drullinger officiating. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Lansing, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MI Susan G. Komen. To leave an on-line condolence for the family please visit www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
.