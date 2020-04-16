|
|
LaVere Arlo Purdy
Lansing - LaVere Arlo Purdy, 91, of Lansing, Michigan passed away peacefully at his home on April 15, 2020.
He was born in Owosso, Michigan on July 18, 1928, son of the late Arlo and Myrtle Purdy. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gloriana, two sons Raymond and Stephen (Shirley) Purdy, two daughters, Maribeth (Greg) Ross and Jean (Edward) Stacey, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
LaVere initially worked in his family's bakery business in Lansing. He then began his career with the State of Michigan where he worked for 33 years. LaVere also served proudly with the Michigan National Guard for 30 years, reaching the rank of Command Sergeant Major.
LaVere and Gloriana loved to travel, visiting nearly all the United States as well as traveling abroad. They shared many happy memories on the road together.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Hope United Methodist Church of Lansing or Heartland Hospice of Mason, Michigan. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020