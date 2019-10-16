Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerne Foess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerne Ronald Foess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVerne Ronald Foess

Lansing - Age 81, passed away October 15, 2019. He was born June 17, 1938, in Lansing, MI, to Wilma (Wahl) and Walter Foess.

Vern retired as the "last Deputy Chief" from the Lansing Fire Department, where he worked for 31 years. He previously worked for the Lansing Township Fire Department for 3 ½ years.

He was an active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lansing, MI.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy L.; sister, Eleanor Lumbert; sister-in-law, Mary Foess; children, Robert Jackson, Roger Jackson, Ronald (Kelly) Jackson, and Roxanne (Robert) Fandel; grandchildren, Josie Comet, Travis Foess, Graham (Amanda) Jackson, Rebecca (Samuel) Gregory, and Jacob Fandel; and his great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his parents; three brothers, Richard, Eugene, and Darrell Foess; and son, Vincent L. Foess.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4001 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing, MI, with Retired Pastor Michael Bater officiating. There will be a luncheon at the church after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Highfields, Inc. or McLaren Homecare Group (hospice). Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVerne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now