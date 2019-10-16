|
LaVerne Ronald Foess
Lansing - Age 81, passed away October 15, 2019. He was born June 17, 1938, in Lansing, MI, to Wilma (Wahl) and Walter Foess.
Vern retired as the "last Deputy Chief" from the Lansing Fire Department, where he worked for 31 years. He previously worked for the Lansing Township Fire Department for 3 ½ years.
He was an active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lansing, MI.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy L.; sister, Eleanor Lumbert; sister-in-law, Mary Foess; children, Robert Jackson, Roger Jackson, Ronald (Kelly) Jackson, and Roxanne (Robert) Fandel; grandchildren, Josie Comet, Travis Foess, Graham (Amanda) Jackson, Rebecca (Samuel) Gregory, and Jacob Fandel; and his great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his parents; three brothers, Richard, Eugene, and Darrell Foess; and son, Vincent L. Foess.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4001 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing, MI, with Retired Pastor Michael Bater officiating. There will be a luncheon at the church after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Highfields, Inc. or McLaren Homecare Group (hospice). Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019