Lawrence A. Phinney
St. Johns - Lawrence A. Phinney, age 77 of St. Johns, MI passed away on September 6, 2019 at Sparrow Hospital with his family at his side. Larry was born on January 11, 1942 in St. Johns, MI the son of Arnold and Violet (Longcor) Phinney. He was a 1960 graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School and on August 18, 1962 he married Bonnie G. Locher in DeWitt, MI. Larry was a farmer and worked at Michigan Milk Producers Association as a field man for several years, retiring in 2004. He was active with the Clinton County 4-H, raised cattle all of his life and had a show supply company for all livestock equipment and supplies. He was also a member the Heart of Michigan Antique Tractor Club and had attended Grove Bible Church.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie, 2 daughters, Kelley (David) Tresnak of Sandusky, MI and Kendra (Bryan) Lehner of St. Johns. 2 grandchildren, Christian and Catherine Lehner. Brother, Ron (Holly) Phinney of St. Johns, and sisters, Linda (Dan) Ritter of St. Johns and Kathy (David) Rozga of Mt. Pleasant, MI
The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 3-8 P.M. Funeral services will be held at Grove Bible Church on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with burial to follow at South Bingham Cemetery. Pastors Larry Smith and Brendan Holmquist officiating. Memorials may be made to Grove Bible Church or Clinton County 4-H Council.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 9, 2019