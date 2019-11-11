|
Lawrence D. Clark
Lansing - Larry Clark, 84, passed away November 8, 2019. He was born December 10, 1934 to Newton and Elsie (Harper) Clark in Lansing, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Robert and Herb; 2 sisters, Hazel and Patricia; and great-grandson, Oliver. He is survived by his wife, Doris; 2 sons, David (Margaret) Clark and Daniel (Sally) Clark; 2 daughters, Dianne (Michael) Bone and Dottie Stevens; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Bill and Dennis; 2 sisters, Betty and Sharon; half-brother, Russell; and 2 half-sisters, Mary Lynn and Phyllis. Larry was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church.
At the age of 21, Larry began L.D. Clark Companies with "a pickup truck, a wheelbarrow and a couple of two-by-fours." With his pioneering spirit and dedication to quality, he went on to transform the Lansing area and contribute significantly to the concrete industry.
In 1965, Larry incorporated his business, specializing in residential and commercial poured walls and flatwork. His commitment to efficient customer service led him to expand into residential and commercial excavation, site development, and water and sewer services with L.D. Clark Excavating. His high-quality work popularized poured-wall foundations in Lansing construction so that, by the early 1990s, nearly 90 percent of area projects used poured foundations.
Larry also established the L.D. Clark Building Company introducing tilt-up construction to the mid-Michigan market. The Clark Companies proceeded to build a series of facilities that substantially contributed to the quality of life and economy of the Lansing area.
Serving in multiple leadership roles, Larry was one of the founding members and first president of the Associated Builders and Contractors Central Michigan Chapter. He was a member and strong advocate of the Home Builder's Association of Greater Lansing, a founding member of the Concrete Foundation Association; a National Association of Concrete Contractors, a founding member and Executive Director of Builders Redi Mix, a founding member and Executive Director of the Tilt-Up Concrete Association, a member and instrumental in the growth and advancement of the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation, as well as a member of the Lansing Chamber of Commerce. Larry was recognized nationally for his industry innovations.
In 2012 Larry was inducted into the Michigan Construction Hall of Fame at Ferris State University, receiving the "Distinguished Contractor Award", and has also received countless honors for his service to the community, including special tributes from Eaton County State Representative Frank Fitzgerald and former Michigan Governor John Engler, and also received the Delta Township Business person of the Year Award.
Larry will also be remembered for his contractor appreciation parties that he hosted at his home.
Memorial Mass is 10:30 AM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow with Fr. John P. Klein officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Wednesday with a 7:00 PM Vigil Service at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . The family is being served by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guestbook at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019