Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Lawrence D. Guile Obituary
Lawrence D. Guile

Holt - Beloved husband of Linda for 60 years, loving father of David and Kristin, devoted grandfather of Melissa, Michael, Matthew, and Meghan, dear brother of Gene (Betty) Guile. Preceded in death by parents, Chester and Thelma Guile, and brothers, Stephen, and Richard Guile.

Originally from Holt, Michigan, and graduate of Michigan State, Lawrence had many accomplishments including retired as Purchasing Manager for the St. Louis plant of Anheuser Busch; District President of International Material Management Society, member of Toastmasters and active civic volunteer.

Services: Saturday, May 11, visitation 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm; Memorial services 2:00 pm at Kutis Funeral Home; 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, MO 63123. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either St. Louis Shriners Hospital or St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 10, 2019
