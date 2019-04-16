|
Lawrence D. McKenzie
Lansing - Dave 76, passed away 4/11/2019 after a long battle with cancer. Dave was born 7/19/1942 in Lansing. He graduated from Michigan State and taught in the Lansing School District for over 30 yrs. He had a passion for teaching in and outside of the classroom.
He loved spending time with family in Pentwater, MI. He also loved fishing the Two-Hearted River with his brother. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, and friend. Dave is preceded in death by parents Elizabeth McDougal and Lawrence McKenzie; Brother Mike and Sister Christine Davis. He is survived by wife Gretchen; Daughters Michelle(Doug) Mikatarian, Amanda Mckenzie; Son Jeffrey McKenzie; Brothers Pat and John; Sisters Mary McDougal, Patsy Feehery, Charlene and Theresa; Grandchildren Kaitlin and Kendra, and several Nephews and Nieces. In Lieu of services the family will hold a Celebration of Life this summer in Pentwater, MI. Donations in Dave's name can be made to Mother Teresa House in Lansing, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019