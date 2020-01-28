|
|
Lawrence Dennis (Larry) Aronson
East Lansing - Lawrence Dennis (Larry) Aronson, 78 years old, of East Lansing, Michigan died on January 27, 2020.
Lawrence was born to Jewish parents, the late Jeanne (Rosenfeld) and Irving Aronson, on January 20, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland. Lawrence graduated from Baltimore City College High School, where he lettered in lacrosse. He received a B.A. degree from Johns Hopkins University, a M.A. from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a M.D. from the University of Rochester School of Medicine. Lawrence did biochemistry research at the University of Maryland Medical School and National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, before serving as a medical intern in Santa Barbara, California, and emergency physician in Cumberland, Maryland.
Lawrence married Joan Ann Schweiger during medical school and relocated to East Lansing, Michigan, where he was a medical resident, and then an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Michigan State University (MSU) College of Human Medicine for about seven years. While at MSU, he published groundbreaking research and received an outstanding teaching award from the medical school. Lawrence later served as a medical consultant for the Social Security Administration's Disability Determination Service of Michigan from 1985 to 2006.
Lawrence and Joan had three children. Lawrence was a dedicated, loving father, who was very involved with his children's education. He consistently supported his daughters by attending many of their music and theatre performances. Lawrence truly blessed people with his friendliness, wisdom, and quick-witted humor. He was a patron of the arts, a master gardener, and a Bible scholar. Lawrence was an active member of the Saint Luke Lutheran Church in Haslett for the past ten years and was passionate about studying the Bible with friends. He was also a lifelong food enthusiast and sports fanatic. In retirement, Lawrence was a tutor at the MSU medical school, a volunteer for the Lansing Lugnuts, and a volunteer master gardener at W. J. Beal Botanical Garden of Michigan State University.
Lawrence is survived by his three children: Dr. Carl (Cynthia) Aronson, Dr. Elizabeth (Brent) Robertson, and Robin Aronson, a grandson: Dr. Samuel Aronson, three granddaughters: Susannah Aronson, Abigail Aronson, and Isabella Robertson, and his brother: Elliott Barton Aronson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Lawrence Aronson to the W. J. Beal Botanical Garden (Michigan State University, 535 Chestnut Rd, Room 300, E. Lansing, MI 48824-1005).
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11:00 am at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 5589 Van Atta Rd. in Haslett, MI, visitation will be starting one hour before the service. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Meridian Township, followed by a luncheon at St. Luke. Friends and family may express condolences at wwwgreastlansing.com.
