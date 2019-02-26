Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Lansing - 1923 - 2019 Age 95 went to be with the Lord, Tuesday February 19, 2019, in Parrish FL. The son of William and Della (Sheets) Sheathelm. Pete was a life long resident of Lansing. Pete served proudly in World War II in the United States Marine Corp. He retired from the Lansing School District after 30 years at Cavanaugh Elementary School as head custodian. Pete was a member of the Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ. A life member of VFW 701, DAV #8, American Legion Post 0084 Grand Ledge, Moose Lodge, Eagles Lodge 3734 Mason-Holt, Elks Lodge 2449 Palmetto, FL. He was a jack of all trades and could fix, make or put together anything. He was an avid MSU and Detroit Tiger fan. He loved a good party with lots of music and dancing and get togethers with his family and friends. Pete was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy (Schnable) Sheathelm in 1998, brothers, Clifford, Glenn, Russell, Rex and Wayne Sheathelm; sisters Mildred Benedict and Betty Henning. Pete is survived by his wife Peggy Sheathelm, daughters Kathleen (Jim/Tom) Wilson of DeWitt, Gayle (Chuck) Stull of Stanton, Lori (Rick) Parr of Eaton Rapids, Mellisa Sacco of Syracuse, NY, Jacqueline (Scott) Smith of Jamestown, NC, and Margaret (Alan) Griffo of Syracuse, NY, and son Ronald (Carole) Sheathelm of Holt; 18 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren with twins due in June. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be held Friday March1, 2019 at 11:00 at Tiffany Funeral Home with visitation one hour before services. Interment will follow in Deepdale Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday February 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8. The family would like to thank the Tidewell Hospice for the loving care provided to Pete. Contributions maybe made to the Tidewell Hospice, Ellenton Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard , Sarasota Fl. 34236, VFW Post #701 Lansing, MI, and Pilgrim Congregational Church, Lansing MI. Semper Fi
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
