|
|
Lawrence H. Anklam
Lawrence H. Anklam passed away peacefully January 10, 2020, in Fort Worth Texas. Larry was born June 19, 1941 in Saginaw, MI, to Lawrence and Esther (Kraenzlein) Anklam. He was raised in Saginaw, MI and worked as a heavy equipment operator, a trade he learned from his father. He continued the love of his job in Battle Creek, MI, and worked for Hunter- Prell, Hoffman Brothers, and had his own business "L.H. Anklam Construction". He enjoyed working, hunting, fishing, spending time with his family, going to casinos, and horse and stock car races. He was a long-time Battle Creek resident until 4 years ago, he then moved permanently to Texas to live with his daughter due to declining health. He was preceded by his parents, brother: Jimmie Anklam, and wife: Linda Anklam.
Surviving are his four children, Lori Davis, Lynne Anklam (Julie Morse), Melissa Slayton (Cody Bowling), Dr.'s Michelle (Fred) Davis, sister, Esther Baker: brother: Ronald Anklam, four grandchildren, William Clifford, Josh (Megan) Chase; Olivia Slayton, Tyler Slayton, and Sean Scobey. Three great-grandchildren Zoey and Owen Chase, Eslynn Scobey, several nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren and lifetime friends Dale and Kathy Dolph and family.
Memorial service will be held Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service in Battle Creek, MI. Visitation will be from 3:00 until 4:00 PM with memorial service starting at 4:00 PM in the Bachman Funeral Chapel with Pastor Roxton Spear of Kilpatrick Church of Woodland, MI officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to the or American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020