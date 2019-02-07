Services
Field & Leik Funeral Home - Dimondale
122 W. Washington
Dimondale, MI 48821
(517) 646-0515
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Field & Leik Funeral Home - Dimondale
122 W. Washington
Dimondale, MI 48821
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Field & Leik Funeral Home - Dimondale
122 W. Washington
Dimondale, MI 48821
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Field & Leik Funeral Home - Dimondale
122 W. Washington
Dimondale, MI 48821
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Dimondale Cemetery
Eaton Rapids - Age 77, died February 5, 2019 at his home. Larry was born September 19, 2019 in Lansing, a son of Gerald and Nellie (Platte) Haeck. He was a Navy veteran and retired from G.M. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Dawn Lemus and brother, "Bill" Haeck. Surviving is his wife, Georgette; children, Lawrence (Sharon) Haeck, Jr., Scott Haeck and Brian (Lena) Haeck; step-children, Natalie (Don) Hazel, Rita Grissom and Juanita Grissom; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Kathleen (Clarence) Dell, Jean Ann (Waren) Tanner, Robert (Carol) Haeck, James (Carmen) Haeck and Karen (Steve) Roe; several nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 A.M. Saturday at St. Peter Catholic Church (Eaton Rapids) with Fr. George Puthenpeedika as celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow at Dimondale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. Friday at Field & Leik Funeral Home, Dimondale. A scripture service will be held at 7 P.M. Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to McLaren Hospice, 1515 Cal Drive, Davison, MI 48423.
