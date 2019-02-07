|
Lawrence J. Haeck
Eaton Rapids - Age 77, died February 5, 2019 at his home. Larry was born September 19, 2019 in Lansing, a son of Gerald and Nellie (Platte) Haeck. He was a Navy veteran and retired from G.M. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Dawn Lemus and brother, "Bill" Haeck. Surviving is his wife, Georgette; children, Lawrence (Sharon) Haeck, Jr., Scott Haeck and Brian (Lena) Haeck; step-children, Natalie (Don) Hazel, Rita Grissom and Juanita Grissom; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Kathleen (Clarence) Dell, Jean Ann (Waren) Tanner, Robert (Carol) Haeck, James (Carmen) Haeck and Karen (Steve) Roe; several nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 A.M. Saturday at St. Peter Catholic Church (Eaton Rapids) with Fr. George Puthenpeedika as celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow at Dimondale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. Friday at Field & Leik Funeral Home, Dimondale. A scripture service will be held at 7 P.M. Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to McLaren Hospice, 1515 Cal Drive, Davison, MI 48423.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 7, 2019