Lawrence L. Bissell
Lansing - Age 86, passed away on March 9, 2020 at Eaton Community Palliative Care in Charlotte, Michigan. The son of Lee Bissell and Doris (Chaplin) Bissell, born on August 27, 1933 in St. Johns, Michigan. He was born and raised in Riley Township where he went to the old Chapman one room school house. Larry was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson School in St. Johns, Michigan in 1952. One of Larry's proudest accomplishments was being inducted into the Lansing Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the St. Johns Redwings undefeated football teams of 1948-51. He went on to attend Michigan State University where he earned a degree in agriculture. Larry was also a season ticket holder in football and basketball for over 50 years. Larry loved the Green and White and belonged to the Downtown Coaches Club, and was a President's Club member for many years. Larry retired as a city letter carrier from the Lansing Post Office in 1988, and was a life time member of the NALC. Larry was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church. He was a life member of the Lansing Fraternal Order of the Eagles 1039, and also a member of the Lansing Moose Lodge 288.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Norma, and daughter-in-law Traci Bissell. He leaves his wife Doris (Hodges) Bissell and three sons, Cory Bissell of Charlotte, Randy (Vicki) Kenroy, Dawn Kenroy, and Ron (Charly) Kenroy, both of Mason, along with four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 am at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, with Pastor Marty DeBow officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, from 6-8 pm at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be held at Wacousta Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Capital Area Humane Society in memory of Larry. Condolences can be made online at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020