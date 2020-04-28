|
Lawrence R. "Larry" Crosby
St. Johns - Lawrence R. "Larry" Crosby died Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born July 6, 1938 in St. Johns the son of Lawrence H. and Esther (Green) Crosby. Larry was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1957. Larry served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of American Legion Post #153 in St. Johns. In his younger years he was a pitcher for fast pitch softball and played for several years in St. Johns and Owosso. Larry was an avid MSU Spartan fan and has held season tickets for both football and basketball for 35 years. He enjoyed fishing and he and friends made many fishing trips into Canada over the years. Larry and wife Joyce loved to travel and have been to Hawaii 25 different times. Larry always had an interest in WWII and even after suffering a stroke in 2006 he and Joyce and nephew Paul made a trip to France to visit the cemetery at Normandy and took time to tour Paris. He was a member of First Congregational Church in St. Johns and served as Grand Marshall for the St. Johns Mint Parade in 1994. Larry was a lifelong farmer and loved growing spearmint and peppermint. Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Joyce (Merignac); brother, Robert (Ginger) Crosby; niece, Linette Crosby; nephews, Donald (Kathleen) Crosby, Mark (Karen) Crosby, James Crosby, Robert J. (Elaine) Crosby and Paul and Michael Crosby. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother J.E. and in-laws, Alfred and Eva Merignac. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings cremation has taken place and the family will have a memorial service at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Medilodge of Okemos for the loving and compassionate care they gave Larry. Memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospice or Medilodge of Okemos. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020