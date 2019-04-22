|
|
Layla Ahmad
Lansing - Layla Ahmad, 83 of Lansing passed away on April 20th, 2019. Layla was born in Kirkuk, Iraq. Layla is survived by her loving family, Khaireldin, husband of 57 years, daughter Cindy, son Faris (Leslie), two grandchildren, Hannah and Harrison. Her son, Sarmed, preceded her death.
Diverse cultures and languages fascinated Layla. Layla attended University of Baghdad and went to London on a scholarship to study English. Upon completing her scholarship, she returned to Iraq and began teaching.
Layla came to the United States in 1962. She met her husband in Washington D.C. while visiting her sister Amal and brother in law Dr. Salih Altoma. Shortly after meeting the two married. While they often thought about returning to Iraq, they started a family and began to build their life in Lansing.
Layla loved her family - especially her children. It was a natural fit for her to continue her education at Michigan State University, earning a Master's degree in education and an Education Specialist degree, while teaching. She began her career as a substitute teacher and retired after 30+ years from the Lansing School District as a principal.
Despite her busy working schedule, Layla remained loving, loyal, stylish, hospitable and committed to her family and friends. She enjoyed hosting holiday dinners, gatherings for the University of Michigan - Michigan State University football games and luncheons for family and friends. But once dubbed "Nana," nothing would lift her spirits greater than seeing or hearing from her grandchildren.
Layla nourished hearts and souls with her generosity and kindness even during her last few days. She will be cherished and missed by many.
A prayer service, Salat-al-Janazah and luncheon will be held Monday, April 22nd at the Islamic Center of East Lansing at approximately 1:45 PM. Women and men are welcome, and the service will be held according to Islamic customs.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Islamic Center of East Lansing or the Lansing School District.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 22, 2019