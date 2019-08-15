Services
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
Reposing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Riley Funeral Home
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
500 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Lansing, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
500 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Lansing, MI
L.b. (Dickie) Moore

L.b. (Dickie) Moore Obituary
L.B. (Dickie) Moore

Lansing - L.B. Moore, age 82, (formerly of Charlotte, MI) passed away Friday August 9, 2019.

L.B. retired from General Motors as a supervisor.

L.B. was preceded in death by: his wife, Pinkie Marie Moore and daughter, Ellease Dean.

L.B. is survived by: his seven children, Vernessa Owens of Lansing, Lois (Leonard) Posey of Morristown, NJ, Cliftine (Joe) Bunkley, Darnetta Moore, Ricky (Pat) Moore, David (Brenda) Moore, Sandra Kay (Rodney) Brackins all of Lansing; 21 grandchildren; 55 great grandchildren; 41 great greatgrandchildren; special Aunt, Zelma Flanagan; brother in-law, James (Elaine) Perkins Philadelphia, PA; sister in-law, Paula Joseph of Norristown, PA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. These family and friends reflect the kind of person L.B. was and we all loved him very much.

L.B. will lie in repose on Thursday, August 15 from 1-6 pm at Riley Funeral Home. Funeral service for L.B. will be held on Friday, August 16 at 11 am at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 500 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lansing, MI 48915. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to service.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
