Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Andrew Dung-Lac Catholic Church
1611 Old Oakland Ave
Lansing, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Dung-Lac Catholic Church
1611 Old Oakland Ave
Lansing, MI
Jacksonville, NC - Formerly of Lansing, MI

Born July 13, 1993, in Lansing, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at age 25.

James was a graduate of Lansing Eastern High School and was currently serving in the U.S. Marine Corps with the 8th Communications Battalion stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. James was also a very talented tattoo artist.

He is survived by his mother, Mary My Chau; brothers, Terry (Huong) Huynh and Kennedy Huynh; nephew, Atticus Huynh; grandfather, Than Chau and grandmother, Tho Thi Tran in Vietnam.

James was preceded in death by his father, Son L. Huynh.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Fr. Joseph Kim on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Dung-Lac Catholic Church, 1611 Old Oakland Ave., in Lansing. Rite of Christian burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel on Saturday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and again on Sunday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., and beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
